An arithmetic sequence is a type of sequence where each term changes by the same fixed amount, known as the common difference. This common difference, represented by the letter d, is the difference between any two consecutive terms in the sequence. For example, in the sequence 2, 6, 10, 14, the common difference is 4 because each term increases by 4 from the previous term. This consistent change defines the sequence as arithmetic.

To find the common difference, you subtract the first term from the second term, or generally, subtract any term from the term that follows it. Mathematically, this is expressed as:

\[d = a_{n+1} - a_n\]

where \(a_n\) is the nth term and \(a_{n+1}\) is the term immediately after it.

Once the common difference is known, you can determine subsequent terms by adding (or subtracting, if the common difference is negative) this value to the previous term. For instance, if the first term \(a_1\) is 10 and the second term \(a_2\) is 8, the common difference is:

\[d = 8 - 10 = -2\]

This negative common difference indicates the sequence decreases by 2 each time. Therefore, the third term \(a_3\) is:

\[a_3 = a_2 + d = 8 + (-2) = 6\]

and the fourth term \(a_4\) is:

\[a_4 = a_3 + d = 6 + (-2) = 4\]

Understanding arithmetic sequences and the role of the common difference is fundamental for analyzing patterns and predicting future terms in a sequence. This concept lays the groundwork for more advanced topics involving sequences and series.