Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 3m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement58m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 13m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations3h 17m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 16. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 17. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 18. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 19. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 20. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 21. Conic Sections and Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 22. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 45m
2. Integers
Introduction to Integers
2. Integers
Introduction to Integers: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Introduction to Integers
Video duration:6m
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0
Problem
Represent the quantity using an integer.
(A) A diver is 12 feet below sea level.
A
12ft
B
−12ft
C
0ft
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0
Problem
Represent the quantity using an integer.
(B) The temperature is 7 degrees Celsius below 0.
A
7 ℃
B
−7 ℃
C
0 ℃
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0
Problem
Represent the quantity using an integer.
(C) I deposited \$25 into my savings account.
A
\$25
B
−\$25
C
\$0
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0
Example
Introduction to Integers Example 1
Video duration:1m
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Example
Introduction to Integers Example 2
Video duration:2m
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0
Problem
Fill in the blank with “ ” or “ ” to make a true statement.
(A) __
A
B
C
Neither nor fits the gap.
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Problem
Fill in the blank with “ ” or “ ” to make a true statement.
(B) __
A
B
C
Neither nor fits the gap.
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0
Problem
Fill in the blank with “ ” or “ ” to make a true statement.
(C) __
A
B
C
Neither nor fits the gap.
0 Comments for