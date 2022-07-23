Metric Units of Length are based on the meter, the basic unit of length in the metric system. Other units are formed with prefixes that show powers of ten: kilometer, hectometer, decameter, meter, decimeter, centimeter, and millimeter. Each step on the prefix line changes by a factor of 10, so larger units are to the left of meter and smaller units are to the right.

To convert between metric length units, move the decimal place according to how many prefix steps separate the units. Moving from a smaller unit to a larger unit makes the number smaller, so the decimal moves left. Moving from a larger unit to a smaller unit makes the number larger, so the decimal moves right. This works because the metric system is decimal based, with relationships such as \(1\\ \text{km}=1000\\ \text{m}\) and \(1\\ \text{cm}=0.01\\ \text{m}\).

When adding or subtracting metric lengths, first convert to like units, then combine. Multiplication or division by a number keeps the same unit. It is also important to recognize reasonable units for real objects, since everyday measurements are commonly described in kilometers, meters, centimeters, or millimeters.