- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 3m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement58m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 13m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations3h 17m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 16. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 17. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 18. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 19. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 20. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 21. Conic Sections and Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 22. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 45m
Metric Units of Length: Videos & Practice Problems
Metric Units of Length are based on the meter, the basic unit of length in the metric system. Other units are formed with prefixes that show powers of ten: kilometer, hectometer, decameter, meter, decimeter, centimeter, and millimeter. Each step on the prefix line changes by a factor of 10, so larger units are to the left of meter and smaller units are to the right.
To convert between metric length units, move the decimal place according to how many prefix steps separate the units. Moving from a smaller unit to a larger unit makes the number smaller, so the decimal moves left. Moving from a larger unit to a smaller unit makes the number larger, so the decimal moves right. This works because the metric system is decimal based, with relationships such as \(1\\ \text{km}=1000\\ \text{m}\) and \(1\\ \text{cm}=0.01\\ \text{m}\).
When adding or subtracting metric lengths, first convert to like units, then combine. Multiplication or division by a number keeps the same unit. It is also important to recognize reasonable units for real objects, since everyday measurements are commonly described in kilometers, meters, centimeters, or millimeters.
Intro to the Metric System
Intro to the Metric System Example 1
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.
mm
cm
m
km
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A soccer field is about 100 ___ long.
mm
cm
m
km
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A grain of rice is about 7 ___ long.
mm
cm
m
km