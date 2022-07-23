Understanding the degree of a polynomial is essential when working with exponents and polynomials. The degree of a polynomial is determined by first identifying the degree of each term within the expression. A term is any part of the polynomial separated by addition or subtraction signs. The degree of a term is calculated by summing the exponents of all variables present in that term, while coefficients (numerical factors) do not affect the degree.

For example, in the term \( x^4 \), there is only one variable, \( x \), raised to the fourth power, so the degree of this term is 4. In the term \( 2y^3 \), the coefficient 2 does not influence the degree, and since \( y \) is raised to the third power, the degree is 3. When a term contains multiple variables, such as \( x^2 y^3 \), the degree is the sum of the exponents: \( 2 + 3 = 5 \). This highlights the importance of adding exponents for terms with multiple variables rather than simply looking for the highest exponent.

Once the degree of each term is found, the degree of the entire polynomial is the highest degree among all its terms. For instance, in the polynomial \( x^4 + 2y^3 + x^2 y^3 \), the degrees of the terms are 4, 3, and 5 respectively, so the degree of the polynomial is 5.

Consider the polynomial \( 5x + 7x^4 - x^2 + 17 \). The degrees of the terms are 1 (since \( x \) is \( x^1 \)), 4, 2, and 0 (constants have degree zero because they have no variables). The highest degree here is 4, so the polynomial is degree 4.

In another example, \( -4y + 18xy^2 \), the first term has degree 1 (since \( y \) is \( y^1 \)), and the second term has degree \( 1 + 2 = 3 \) (from \( x^1 y^2 \)). Therefore, the polynomial's degree is 3.

Remember, constants, regardless of their size or form (including decimals or fractions), always have a degree of zero because they contain no variables. When determining the degree of a polynomial, always calculate the degree of each term by summing the exponents of all variables, then select the highest degree among those terms. This method ensures accuracy and avoids common mistakes such as only identifying the largest single exponent without considering multiple variables.