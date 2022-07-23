A sum or difference of cubes refers to a polynomial expression consisting of two terms that are perfect cubes, either added or subtracted. Recognizing these forms allows us to factor them efficiently using specific formulas derived from their product patterns. For example, expressions like x³ + 8 or 27y³ - 1 fit this category because both terms are perfect cubes.

The factoring rules for sums and differences of cubes are as follows: a sum of cubes, a³ + b³, factors into (a + b)(a² - ab + b²), while a difference of cubes, a³ - b³, factors into (a - b)(a² + ab + b²). These formulas break down the original cubic expression into a product of a binomial and a trinomial, simplifying the polynomial.

To apply these rules, first identify the cube roots of each term. For instance, in x³ + 8, the cube root of x³ is x, and the cube root of 8 is 2, since 2 × 2 × 2 = 8. Using the sum of cubes formula, this factors to (x + 2)(x² - 2x + 4). Similarly, for 27y³ - 1, recognize that 27 is 3³ and 1 is 1³, so the expression becomes (3y)³ - 1³. Applying the difference of cubes formula yields (3y - 1)(9y² + 3y + 1).

To keep track of the signs when factoring sums or differences of cubes, the acronym SOAP is useful: Same, Opposite, Always Positive. This means the sign in the binomial factor matches the original sign between the cubes (same), the sign of the middle term in the trinomial is the opposite, and the last term in the trinomial is always positive. This helps avoid common mistakes in sign placement during factoring.

Understanding how to factor sums and differences of cubes is essential for simplifying complex polynomials and solving higher-degree equations. By identifying perfect cubes and applying the appropriate formula with the SOAP method, factoring becomes a systematic and manageable process.