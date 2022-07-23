US Units of Length focus on converting and operating with inches, feet, yards, and miles. Key equivalent measures are \(12\text{ in}=1\text{ ft}\) , \(3\text{ ft}=1\text{ yd}\) , \(5280\text{ ft}=1\text{ mi}\) , and \(1760\text{ yd}=1\text{ mi}\) . Conversions are done with a unit fraction, also called a conversion factor, using equivalent measures so units cancel correctly.

When changing from one unit to another, place the new unit in the numerator and the original unit in the denominator. Some conversions use one unit fraction, while others require a chain of unit fractions through an intermediate unit. Length can also be written as mixed units, such as feet and inches or yards and feet.

For operations with mixed units, add or subtract only like units first, then convert if needed. When subtracting, borrow by converting one larger unit to smaller units. When multiplying or dividing a measurement by a constant, apply the operation to each part of the mixed unit, then rewrite the result in simplest form.