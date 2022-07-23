Multiplying radical expressions involves applying the product rule of radicals along with fundamental multiplication properties such as the Distributive Property and FOIL. When multiplying radicals with the same index, you can combine them under a single radical by multiplying the values inside. For example, multiplying \(2a \sqrt{5}\) by \(8 \sqrt{10}\) can be simplified by first multiplying the coefficients and variables outside the radicals: \(2a \times 8 = 16a\). Then, apply the product rule to the radicals: \(\sqrt{5} \times \sqrt{10} = \sqrt{50}\). To simplify \(\sqrt{50}\), factor it into \(\sqrt{25 \times 2}\), which equals \(\sqrt{25} \times \sqrt{2} = 5 \sqrt{2}\). Combining these results gives \(16a \times 5 \sqrt{2} = 80a \sqrt{2}\), which is the fully simplified product.

When radicals are multiplied by expressions involving addition or subtraction, the Distributive Property must be used. For instance, multiplying \(7 \sqrt{2}\) by \((3 + \sqrt{2})\) requires distributing \(7 \sqrt{2}\) to both terms inside the parentheses. This results in \(7 \sqrt{2} \times 3 = 21 \sqrt{2}\) and \(7 \sqrt{2} \times \sqrt{2} = 7 \sqrt{4}\). Since \(\sqrt{4} = 2\), the second term simplifies to \(7 \times 2 = 14\). The final expression is \(21 \sqrt{2} + 14\). Note that terms involving radicals cannot be combined with non-radical terms because they are not like terms.

Understanding how to multiply and simplify radical expressions is essential for working with algebraic expressions that include roots. Key strategies include grouping like terms, applying the product rule of radicals, factoring to simplify radicals by extracting perfect squares, and using the Distributive Property to handle addition or subtraction within products. Recognizing when radicals can be simplified by rewriting them as products of perfect squares and other factors helps in reducing expressions to their simplest form, making further algebraic manipulation more straightforward.