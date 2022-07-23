Factoring polynomials is a fundamental skill in algebra that involves rewriting expressions as products of simpler terms. A crucial step in this process is understanding the Greatest Common Factor (GCF), which is the largest factor shared by all terms in an expression. The GCF is found by identifying the product of all common prime factors among the numbers or terms involved.

To find the GCF of numbers, start by expressing each number in its prime factorization. For example, the number 9 factors into \(3 \times 3\), while 54 factors into \(3 \times 3 \times 2 \times 3\). The common prime factors between 9 and 54 are two 3s, so the GCF is \(3 \times 3 = 9\).

When applying this to algebraic terms, factor both the numerical coefficients and the variables. For instance, consider the terms \$9t^2\( and \)54t\(. The factorizations are \(3 \times 3 \times t \times t\) and \(3 \times 3 \times 2 \times 3 \times t\), respectively. The common factors include two 3s and one \)t\(, so the GCF is \(3 \times 3 \times t = 9t\).

For more complex expressions, such as \)12a^2\(, \)30a^3\(, and \)42a^5\(, break down each term into prime factors and variables: \(12a^2 = 2 \times 2 \times 3 \times a \times a\), \(30a^3 = 3 \times 2 \times 5 \times a \times a \times a\), and \(42a^5 = 2 \times 3 \times 7 \times a \times a \times a \times a \times a\). The common factors are \(2\), \(3\), and \)a^2$, so the GCF is \(2 \times 3 \times a^2 = 6a^2\).

Another way to understand the GCF is as the largest factor that divides each term evenly, both numerically and in terms of variable powers. Recognizing this helps simplify expressions and is essential for factoring polynomials effectively. Mastery of finding the GCF lays the groundwork for solving polynomial equations and simplifying algebraic expressions.