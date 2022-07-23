Exponential functions of the form f(x) = bx exhibit unique graphing characteristics that depend primarily on the base b. These functions are one-to-one, meaning each input x corresponds to a unique output y, ensuring no two different x values produce the same y value. The behavior of the graph is determined by whether the base b is greater than one or between zero and one.

When b > 1, the exponential function is increasing. For example, graphing f(x) = 2x by plotting points such as (0,1), (1,2), (2,4), and (3,8) shows a steep upward curve. Negative exponents produce fractional values, like 2-1 = 1/2 and 2-3 = 1/8, which approach zero but never reach it. Increasing the base to a larger number, such as 5, results in a steeper graph, illustrating that the steepness of the curve increases with larger bases greater than one.

Conversely, when 0 < b < 1, the function is decreasing. For instance, f(x) = (1/2)x produces points like (0,1), (1,1/2), (2,1/4), and (3,1/8), showing a curve that approaches zero from above as x increases. Negative exponents in this case yield larger values, such as (1/2)-3 = 8. Smaller bases between zero and one, like 1/4, create steeper decreasing graphs, indicating that the graph becomes steeper as the base decreases within this interval.

Regardless of the base, all exponential functions of this form share key properties. They intersect the y-axis at (0,1) because any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one, i.e., b0 = 1. These functions have no x-intercepts since the graph never crosses the x-axis. Instead, the x-axis (y = 0) acts as a horizontal asymptote, a line that the graph approaches but never touches or crosses. This asymptote is crucial in understanding the function's range.

The domain of all exponential functions f(x) = bx is all real numbers, denoted as (−∞, ∞), because any real number can be substituted for x. However, the range is limited to positive real numbers, expressed as (0, ∞), since the function values never reach zero or become negative due to the horizontal asymptote at y = 0.

In summary, exponential functions demonstrate growth or decay depending on the base, with their graphs characterized by a consistent y-intercept at (0,1), a horizontal asymptote at y = 0, and a domain of all real numbers. Understanding these properties and how the base affects the steepness and direction of the graph is essential for mastering exponential functions and their applications.