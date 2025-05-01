Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
666
333
3\(\sqrt\)33
6\(\sqrt\)66
Master Product Rule of Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
Simplify the following.
49m2\(\sqrt{49m^2}\)
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)