Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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828\(\sqrt\)282
8138\(\sqrt{13}\)813
6356\(\sqrt{35}\)635
8358\(\sqrt{35}\)835
Master Multiplication of Radical Expressions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
75−6\(\frac{\sqrt7}{5-\sqrt6}\)
2−32+3\(\frac{2-\sqrt3}{2+\sqrt3}\)
Simplify the following.
(4x)(3xy)(4\(\sqrt{x}\))(3\(\sqrt{xy}\))
3(2−6)\(\sqrt\)3(2-\(\sqrt\)6)
5x(4+x)\(\sqrt{5x}\)(4+\(\sqrt{x}\))
(43−5)2(4\(\sqrt\)3-5)^2