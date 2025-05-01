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xx+3\(\frac{x}{x+3}\)x+3x
x+3x\(\frac{x+3}{x}\)xx+3
x−3x\(\frac{x-3}{x}\)xx−3
Master Simplifying Rational Expressions Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−1x=-1.
12x+3\(\frac{12}{x+3}\)
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=2x=2.
x2−4x2−x−6\(\frac{x^2-4}{x^2-x-6}\)
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−2x=-2.
3xx2+x−6\(\frac{3x}{x^2+x-6}\)
Simplify the rational expressions below:
6x12x\(\frac{6x}{12x}\)
x2−4xx2−2x−8x\(\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-2x-8x}\)
x2+5x+6x2+7x+10\(\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2+7x+10}\)
Simplify each expression.
x−77−x\(\frac{x-7}{7-x}\)
x2−1616−x2\(\frac{x^2-16}{16-x^2}\)