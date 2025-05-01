Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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2 real solutions
1 real solution
2 imaginary solutions
Master Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratic Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
4x2−4x+1=04x^2-4x+1=0
4(x−2)2−5=x+74\(\left\)(x-2\(\right\))^2-5=x+7
32(x+5)2−4=x+1\(\frac\)32\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))^2-4=x+1
Determine the number and type of solutions of the given quadratic equation. Do not solve.
x2+8x+16=0x^2+8x+16=0
Which would be the most appropriate method to solve the following equation?
x2−7x+10=0x^2-7x+10=0
(z−4)2=49(z-4)^2=49
Determine the most appropriate method and solve the following equation.
2x2−3x−5=02x^2-3x-5=0
x2+6x+5=0x^2+6x+5=0