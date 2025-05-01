Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
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Exponential function,
Exponential function,
Not an exponential function
Exponential function,
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
Use a calculator to evaluate the following exponential expression. Round to two decimal places.
Use a calculator to evaluate the following exponential expression. Round to two decimal places.