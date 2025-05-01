A patient was prescribed a medication dose. It was increased by 15% after days, and the new dosage is 23cc . What was the original dosage?
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 3m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement58m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 13m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations3h 17m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 16. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 17. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 18. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 19. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 20. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 21. Conic Sections and Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 22. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 45m
A 10 -year government bond paid 5.8% simple interest per year. Over the 10 years, the bond earned \$4,640 in interest. What was the principal of the bond?
\$3360
\$7000
\$8000
\$80000
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8% . The initial monthly cost is \$54 . What is the cost after the increase?
The student council borrowed \$1,275 from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges 6.5% simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?
A community center paid \$432 in simple interest after 3 years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was 4.5% per year. What was the original amount borrowed?
Sofia plans to buy a car. Her loan statement indicates she will pay \$1,350 in interest for a 3 -year loan at 9% simple interest per year. How much did Sofia borrow for the car?
Saphia's lunch bill was \$17.65. She wants to leave an 18% tip. How much should the tip be?
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for \$250. The sale price was 65% of the original price. What was the original price?