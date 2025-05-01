Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
ttt
111
000
−1-1−1
Master The Quotient Rule for Exponents Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the expression.
y27y9\(\frac{y^{27}\)}{y^9}
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
6416\(\frac{64}{16}\)
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\(\frac{12b^{11}\)}{4b^7}
9x2y83xy2\(\frac{9x^2y^8}{3xy^2}\)
30x5y3z3−15x2y3z\(\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}\)