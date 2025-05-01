Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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6500m6500m
2450m2450m
2045m2045m
245km245\(\operatorname{\mathrm{km}\)}
Master Conversions: Metric Length with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
4500 mm = _____ m
650 m = ______ dam
7300 cm = ________ mm
65 hm = _________ dm
Perform the indicated operation.
310mm−6cm310 mm - 6 cm
2.4m×62.4 m × 6
13.2cm÷413.2\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}\(\div\)4
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.