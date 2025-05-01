Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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9z6\(\frac{9z}{6}\)
9z69z^6
−9z6-9z^6
9z6\(\frac{9}{z^6}\)
Master Negative Exponents Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
10−110^{-1}
y−8y^{-8}
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
−6−2-6^{-2}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}