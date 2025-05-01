State whether the graph of f ( x ) f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) will be narrower or wider than g ( x ) = x 2 g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2 & if it opens up or down.

f ( x ) = − 3 7 x 2 f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=-\(\frac\)37x^2