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4x2+3x+254x^2+3x+25
3x2+3x+53x^2+3x+5
4x2+3x+54x^2+3x+5
4x2+15x+54x^2+15x+54x2+15x+5
Master Adding and Subtracting Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Add or subtract the polynomials.
(2y2−9y+5)+(6y+4y2−7)(2y^2-9y+5)+(6y+4y^2-7)
(7x3+xy−8)+(7x2−8)(7x^3+xy-8)+(7x^2-8)
Find the sum of 5x2−2x+65x^2-2x+6 and −4x2+2x+8-4x^2+2x+8.
Subtract y2+3y−4y^2+3y-4 from 6y2−7y+96y^2-7y+96y2−7y+9.