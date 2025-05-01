Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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25\(\frac\)2552
65\(\frac\)6556
52\(\frac\)5225
−52-\(\frac\)52−25
Master Types of Slope with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the slope of the following line.
12x−23y=4\(\frac\)12x-\(\frac\)23y=4
Graph a line with a slope of 00 that passes through the point (3,−2)\(\left\)(3,-2\(\right\)).
Which of the following graphs below represents the equation x=3x=3?
Graph the line having a slope of −4-4 and passes through (−1,5)\(\left\)(-1,5\(\right\)).
Graph the line having a slope of 13\(\frac\)13 and passes through (4,3)\(\left\)(4,3\(\right\)).