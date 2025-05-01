Multiple Choice
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. How many individuals are making 80k or more annually?
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\(50,000 - \)59,000
\(60,000 - \)69,000
\(80,000 - \)89,000
\(70,000 - \)79,000
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. How many individuals are making 80k or more annually?
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: Estimate how many athletes are between 180 and 199 pounds.
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: What is the most common weight range amongst athletes?