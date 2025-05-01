Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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32,1,12,0,−12\(\frac\)32,1,\(\frac\)12,0,-\(\frac\)1223,1,21,0,−21
32,54,1,34,12\(\frac\)32,\(\frac\)54,1,\(\frac\)34,\(\frac\)1223,45,1,43,21
32,74,2,94,52\(\frac\)32,\(\frac\)74,2,\(\frac\)94,\(\frac\)5223,47,2,49,25
32,2,52,3,72\(\frac\)32,2,\(\frac\)52,3,\(\frac\)7223,2,25,3,27
Master Intro to Arithmetic Sequences with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the common difference of the following sequence.
(A) −9,−4,1,6,…-9,-4,1,6,…
(B) 74,54,34,14,…\(\frac\)74,\(\frac\)54,\(\frac\)34,\(\frac\)14,\(\ldots\)
Write the first 5 terms of the arithmetic sequence, given the first term and the common difference.
(A) a1=−12;d=−5a_1=-12; d=-5
Write a general formula for the arithmetic sequence given.
(A) −5,−12,−19,−26,…-5,-12,-19,-26,…
(B) 12,56,76,32,…\(\frac\)12,\(\frac\)56,\(\frac\)76,\(\frac\)32,\(\ldots\)
Find the indicated term of each arithmetic sequence.
(A) an=7+3(n−1)a_n=7+3(n-1)
Find a12a_{12}.
(B) an=52+3(n−1)4a_{n}=\(\frac\)52+\(\frac{3\left(n-1\right)}{4}\)
Find a6a_6.