Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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3x(x+1)(2x−5)3x\(\left\)(x+1\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x-5\(\right\))3x(x+1)(2x−5)
3x(x−1)(2x+5)3x\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x+5\(\right\))3x(x−1)(2x+5)
3x(2x−5)(x−1)3x\(\left\)(2x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))3x(2x−5)(x−1)
(x−1)(2x+5)\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x+5\(\right\))(x−1)(2x+5)
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2