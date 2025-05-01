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Master Solving Linear Equations with Fraction or Decimal Coefficients Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the following equations with fractions.
25y−3=14\(\frac\)25y-3=\(\frac\)14
Solve the following equations with decimals.
4.1x+2.4=3.6x−(−4)4.1x+2.4=3.6x-\(\left\)(-4\(\right\))
1.5(z−2)+0.6=0.3z+91.5\(\left\)(z-2\(\right\))+0.6=0.3z+9
How many solutions does each of the following equations have?
4(x−3)=4x−124\(\left\)(x-3\(\right\))=4x-12
0.25x+0.6=0.25(x+3)0.25x+0.6=0.25\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))
Classify each of the following equations.
12(x−4)=4(3x+12)12\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))=4\(\left\)(3x+12\(\right\))
6(x−1)+13−x=5x+76\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))+13-x=5x+7
2.5x+3.1=1.2(x−2)2.5x+3.1=1.2\(\left\)(x-2\(\right\))