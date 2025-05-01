Quantitative Reasoning
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Master Inverse Variation Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
If yy varies directly as xx, and y=18y=18 when x=6x=6, find yy when x=10x=10.
The distance dd a car travels varies directly as the time tt. If the car travels 180km180 km in 33 hours, find how far it will travel in 55 hours.
pp varies inversely as qq, and p=18p=18 when q=9q=9. If q=12q=12, what is the value of pp?