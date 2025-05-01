Multiple Choice
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
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Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Some circles are polygons.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Not all puppies are corgis.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
No prime number is even.