Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using U = { 0 , 1 , 2 , … , 9 } , P = { 2 , 4 , 6 , 8 } , Q = { 3 , 6 , 9 } U=\(\left\]\lbrace{0,1,2,\ldots,9}\[\right\]\rbrace\),P={\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,4,6,8\(\right\]\rbrace\)},Q={\(\left\[\lbrace\)3,6,9\(\right\]\rbrace\)} . Then find & shade P∪Q.