Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.
Contrapositive reasoning; If I get popcorn, then I finished my homework.
Transitive reasoning (Law of Syllogism); If I finish my homework, then I’ll get popcorn
Modus ponens; If I go to the movies, then I’ll get popcorn.
Disjunctive syllogism; I finish my homework or get popcorn
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) If a number is divisible by 6, it is divisible by 3.
2) The number is not divisible by 3.
∴ The number is not divisible by 6.