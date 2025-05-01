Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.
Invalid because the argument assumes all numbers divisible by 3 are divisible by 6
Valid because it takes the form of disjunctive syllogism
Invalid because the conclusion does not follow from the premises
Valid because it uses contrapositive reasoning (modus tollens).
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.
Identify the type of argument and come to a valid conclusion.
1) If I finish my homework, then I can go to the movies.
2) If I go to the movies, then I’ll get popcorn.
∴