A research team is investigating the effects of social media use on adolescent mental health. They hypothesize that teens who spend more than 1 hour a day using social media platforms will have poorer mental health compared to adolescents who spend less than 1 hour. In this research study, what is the independent variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
2. Research Methods in Sociology
Basics of Research
Multiple Choice
Grayson, a graduate student, wants to better understand the lives of the unhoused population in his city. Over a period of 6 months he immersed himself with this community, conducting interviews, taking photographs, and making observations. Based on this information, what type of research is Grayson conducting?
A
Quantitative research.
B
Qualitative research.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the nature of the data collected by Grayson. Since he is conducting interviews, taking photographs, and making observations, the data is descriptive and non-numerical.
Step 2: Understand the goal of the research. Grayson aims to gain a deeper understanding of the lives and experiences of the unhoused population, which involves exploring meanings, behaviors, and social contexts.
Step 3: Differentiate between quantitative and qualitative research. Quantitative research focuses on numerical data and statistical analysis, while qualitative research focuses on detailed, descriptive data to understand social phenomena.
Step 4: Recognize that immersive methods like interviews and observations are typical of qualitative research because they provide rich, contextual insights rather than measurable quantities.
Step 5: Conclude that Grayson's research is qualitative because it involves collecting and analyzing non-numerical data to understand social experiences and meanings.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
