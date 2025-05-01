Grayson, a graduate student, wants to better understand the lives of the unhoused population in his city. Over a period of 6 months he immersed himself with this community, conducting interviews, taking photographs, and making observations. Based on this information, what type of research is Grayson conducting?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
2. Research Methods in Sociology
Basics of Research
Multiple Choice
A research team is investigating the effects of social media use on adolescent mental health. They hypothesize that teens who spend more than 1 hour a day using social media platforms will have poorer mental health compared to adolescents who spend less than 1 hour. In this research study, what is the independent variable?
A
Social media use.
B
Mental health.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the variables involved in the research study. Here, the study looks at social media use and adolescent mental health.
Understand the difference between independent and dependent variables: the independent variable is what the researcher manipulates or categorizes to observe its effect, while the dependent variable is the outcome being measured.
In this study, the researchers are comparing groups based on the amount of social media use (more than 1 hour vs. less than 1 hour), so social media use is the variable that is being used to differentiate groups.
The mental health of adolescents is what the researchers are measuring to see if it changes based on social media use, making mental health the dependent variable.
Therefore, the independent variable is the amount of social media use, as it is the factor that is hypothesized to influence mental health.
Grayson, a graduate student, wants to better understand the lives of the unhoused population in his city. Over a period of 6 months he immersed himself with this community, conducting interviews, taking photographs, and making observations. Based on this information, what type of research is Grayson conducting?