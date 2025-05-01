Multiple Choice
Which leadership style is most likely to result in high levels of productivity, at the risk of possible group tension or social dissatisfaction?
True.
False; Research suggests that democratic leadership always leads to higher levels of productivity.
False; Authoritarian leadership consistently leads to the best outcomes.
False; Democratic and authoritarian leadership are about equal, but laissez-faire leadership never leads to good outcomes.
