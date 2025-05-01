Which of the following statements about media are true? I. Media reflects culture and is shaped by it. II. Media typically includes face-to-face communication. III. Sociologists study both the content and the effects of media.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the definition of media in sociology. Media refers to the various channels and tools used to store and deliver information or data, such as television, newspapers, radio, and the internet. It generally does not include face-to-face communication, which is considered interpersonal communication.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'Media reflects culture and is shaped by it.' This means that media content often mirrors the values, beliefs, and norms of the society it exists within, and at the same time, media can influence and shape cultural perceptions. This statement aligns with sociological understanding of media.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Media typically includes face-to-face communication.' Since media is about mass communication through technological means, face-to-face communication is usually excluded from the definition of media in sociology. Therefore, this statement is generally false.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'Sociologists study both the content and the effects of media.' Sociologists examine what media communicates (content) and how it influences individuals and society (effects), making this statement true.
Step 5: Combine your evaluations: Since statements I and III are true and statement II is false, the correct choice includes I and III only.
