Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control
Deviance and Social Control
Struggling with Sociology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Deviance can be helpful, neutral, or harmful.
A
True.
B
False, deviance refers to acts that break the law, meaning they are inherently harmful.
C
False, deviance is always neutral, but societies decide how to respond.
D
False, deviance only refers to actions that respond to inequality, making them helpful for society.
Watch next
Master Deviance and Social Control with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Related Videos
0