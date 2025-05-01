Which of the following statements about crowds are true? I. Crowds form for many different reasons. II. Individuals in a crowd may lack an identity as part of that crowd. III. Crowds typically exist outside of social institutions.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a crowd in sociology. A crowd is a temporary gathering of people who share a common focus or purpose, but they may not have lasting social ties or formal organization.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'Crowds form for many different reasons.' Consider that crowds can form for events like protests, celebrations, emergencies, or entertainment, indicating multiple reasons for formation.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Individuals in a crowd may lack an identity as part of that crowd.' Reflect on how individuals in crowds often experience a sense of anonymity or loss of personal identity, which is a key idea in crowd behavior theories.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'Crowds typically exist outside of social institutions.' Recognize that crowds are usually spontaneous and not formally organized by social institutions, distinguishing them from structured groups or organizations.
Step 5: Conclude that all three statements are true based on sociological understanding of crowds, so the correct answer includes I, II, and III.
