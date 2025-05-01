Which of the following statements about crowds are true?
I. Crowds form for many different reasons.
II. Individuals in a crowd may lack an identity as part of that crowd.
III. Crowds typically exist outside of social institutions.
Twelve people who have never met before are all in the grocery store at the same time.
A group organizes a march to advocate for changes to environmental policy.
After a controversial call is made, a group of angry fans runs across the field of a soccer game, screaming and attacking the players and referees.
A large, angry crowd gathers outside an insurance company to protest high medical costs.
