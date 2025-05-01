Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine18m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
17. Work and Economy
Sectors of the Economy
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
As technology advances, fewer people work in the tertiary sector.
A
True.
B
False, as technology advances, more people work in the tertiary sector.
C
False, as technology advances, more people work in the secondary sector.
D
False, as technology advances, fewer people work in all sectors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sectors of the economy: the primary sector involves raw materials, the secondary sector involves manufacturing, and the tertiary sector involves services.
Step 2: Recognize the impact of technological advancement on employment patterns, particularly how automation and innovation affect different sectors.
Step 3: Analyze how technology typically reduces jobs in the primary and secondary sectors due to automation but increases demand for services in the tertiary sector.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'As technology advances, fewer people work in the tertiary sector' and determine if it aligns with the general trend of employment shifts.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement is false because technological progress usually leads to more employment in the tertiary sector, making the correct answer: 'False, as technology advances, more people work in the tertiary sector.'
