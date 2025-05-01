Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding infant mortality rates?
Morbidity refers to the severity of a disease, while mortality refers to the number of people who die from it.
Morbidity refers to the prevalence of a disease, while mortality describes the average lifespan affected by it.
Morbidity describes the severity of a disease, while mortality refers to the average lifespan affected by it.
Morbidity refers to the prevalence a disease, while mortality refers to the number of people who die from it.
