Which of the following statements about media are true?
I. Media reflects culture and is shaped by it.
II. Media typically includes face-to-face communication.
III. Sociologists study both the content and the effects of media.
Mass media is unidirectional, while social media is multidirectional.
Mass media is personal, while social media is corporate.
Mass media is no longer used, while social media is more current.
Mass media is sponsored by the state, while social media is privately owned.
