Gabriel, who is from Mexico, is attempting to backpack across Eastern Europe. Though he occasionally experiences a bit of culture shock, each time he enters a new community he makes an effort to be curious and learn about their culture non-judgmentally. It sounds like Gabriel is attempting to practice which mindset?
A
Ethnocentrism.
B
Cultural relativism.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of ethnocentrism, which is the tendency to view one's own culture as superior and to judge other cultures by one's own cultural standards.
Step 2: Recognize that cultural relativism is the practice of understanding and evaluating a culture based on its own values and beliefs, without making judgments from the perspective of one's own culture.
Step 3: Analyze Gabriel's behavior: he experiences culture shock but responds by being curious and learning about new cultures in a non-judgmental way.
Step 4: Connect Gabriel's approach to the definition of cultural relativism, as he is trying to understand other cultures on their own terms rather than judging them.
Step 5: Conclude that Gabriel is practicing cultural relativism, not ethnocentrism, because he is open-minded and respectful toward different cultures.
Watch next
Master Ethnocentrism vs. Cultural Relativism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah Gordils