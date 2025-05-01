Gabriel, who is from Mexico, is attempting to backpack across Eastern Europe. Though he occasionally experiences a bit of culture shock, each time he enters a new community he makes an effort to be curious and learn about their culture non-judgmentally. It sounds like Gabriel is attempting to practice which mindset?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
3. Culture
Ethnocentrism vs. Cultural Relativism
Multiple Choice
Ethnocentrism can involve all of the following EXCEPT:
A
Judging a culture based on one's own cultural norms.
B
Believing that one's culture is superior.
C
Nonjudgmentally considering new values, behaviors, and norms within their cultural context.
D
Believing that one's own culture is the default.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of ethnocentrism. Ethnocentrism is the tendency to view one's own culture as superior and to use one's own cultural norms as the standard to judge other cultures.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of ethnocentrism. These include judging other cultures based on one's own cultural norms, believing one's culture is superior, and assuming one's culture is the default or normal way of life.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem to see if it fits the definition of ethnocentrism. For example, judging a culture based on one's own norms aligns with ethnocentrism.
Step 4: Recognize that 'nonjudgmentally considering new values, behaviors, and norms within their cultural context' is the opposite of ethnocentrism. This approach is called cultural relativism, which involves understanding cultures on their own terms without judgment.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing nonjudgmental consideration is the one that does NOT involve ethnocentrism, making it the correct answer to the question.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
