Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
6. Groups and Organizations
Social Networks
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of an indirect social tie?
A
Calling your best friend for support after a bad breakup.
B
Getting tips for a job interview from a friend of a friend who works in that field.
C
Working on a project with your coworker.
D
Attending a family reunion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social ties in sociology. Social ties refer to the connections or relationships between individuals in a social network.
Step 2: Differentiate between direct and indirect social ties. A direct social tie involves a direct relationship or interaction between two people, such as friends, family members, or coworkers.
Step 3: Recognize that an indirect social tie involves a connection through an intermediary, meaning you are connected to someone not directly but through another person.
Step 4: Analyze each example given: calling your best friend, working with a coworker, and attending a family reunion all involve direct social ties because you interact directly with those people.
Step 5: Identify that getting tips for a job interview from a friend of a friend is an indirect social tie because the connection is through another person, not directly between you and the source of information.
