Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best example of a primary group?
A child who shares their toys with all of their classmates, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity.
A judge rules impartially, despite the fact that she considers the defendant a family friend.
A woman volunteers at an organization that serves people of all different backgrounds.
A hiring manager favors applicants who attended the same sorority as her.
