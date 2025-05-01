13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family
Lines of Descent and Residency
13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family
Lines of Descent and Residency
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- Multiple Choice
In a society, children inherit their family name, wealth, and property exclusively from the mother’s side of the family. This society most likely follows:1views
- Multiple Choice
Alex belongs to a culture in which kinship is traced through both the mother and father’s sides. Inheritance can come from either (or both) sides of the family. This culture most likely follows:1views