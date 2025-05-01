17. Work and Economy
Economic Systems
17. Work and Economy
Economic Systems
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- Multiple Choice
Many Scandinavian countries, which have a welfare capitalist system, are touted for their very high quality of life. Which feature below could be expected in a welfare capitalist state but not in a capitalist state?
- Multiple Choice
Many individuals use the terms socialism and communism interchangeably. How might you explain the difference between the two?