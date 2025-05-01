16. Government and Politics
Forms of Government
16. Government and Politics
Forms of Government
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- Multiple Choice
A representative democracy is a political system in which:
- Multiple Choice
In a constitutional monarchy, the monarch:
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following regimes would most likely be classified as totalitarian?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following are common characteristics of a dictatorship?
I. The dictator’s status is achieved and maintained through coercion, wealth, and military control.
II. Competitive elections are held often.
III. Political power is concentrated in a single individual.1views