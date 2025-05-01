Omar's goal as a researcher is to examine behavior as unobtrusively as possible, by observing people in real-world settings. It sounds like Omar is most interested in doing...
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction49m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
2. Research Methods in Sociology
Research Methods in Sociology
Multiple Choice
What is the primary reason that experiments are so valuable in research?
A
Experiments have such a high level of control that they eliminate bias.
B
Experiments are by design, the most ethical way to do research.
C
Experiments reflect real-world conditions in a way that no other study design can.
D
Experiments allow researchers to demonstrate causality among variables.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of experiments in sociological research, which is to investigate relationships between variables.
Step 2: Recognize that experiments involve manipulating an independent variable to observe its effect on a dependent variable.
Step 3: Note that the high level of control in experiments helps isolate the effect of the independent variable, reducing the influence of confounding factors.
Step 4: Realize that this control allows researchers to establish a cause-and-effect relationship, also known as causality, between variables.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary value of experiments lies in their ability to demonstrate causality, distinguishing them from other research methods that may only show correlation.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are true and/or characteristic of interviews?
I.Tend to be open ended.
II.Cheaper and easier to administer than questionnaires.
III.Allow a researcher to obtain more nuanced responses from participants.
43
views