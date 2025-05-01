Multiple Choice
Which of the following are true and/or characteristic of interviews?
I.Tend to be open ended.
II.Cheaper and easier to administer than questionnaires.
III.Allow a researcher to obtain more nuanced responses from participants.
Case studies.
Experiments.
Field work.
Interviews.
