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Sociology flashcard sets
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- What is Socialization? quiz5. Socialization and the Life Course15 Terms
- Theories of Socialization definitions5. Socialization and the Life Course16 Terms
- Theories of Socialization quiz5. Socialization and the Life Course15 Terms
- Major Stages of the Life Course definitions5. Socialization and the Life Course15 Terms
- Major Stages of the Life Course quiz5. Socialization and the Life Course15 Terms
- Resocialization and Total Institutions definitions5. Socialization and the Life Course15 Terms
- Resocialization and Total Institutions quiz5. Socialization and the Life Course15 Terms
- Groups, Networks, and Organizations definitions6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms
- Groups, Networks, and Organizations quiz6. Groups and Organizations15 Terms